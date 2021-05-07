Whitmer signs bill reimbursing MI National Guard soldiers who were deployed at US Capitol

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill that will provide reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the U.S. Capitol.

The state says many Michigan National Guard members bought meals out of pocked during their deployment because of inadequate food service through a third-party vendor.

"I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building," "The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation. I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service."

Key provisions of HB 4019 include the following: