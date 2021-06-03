Whitmer signs bill allowing expanded tasting rooms for Michigan craft distilleries, microbreweries

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that will allow small distilleries, wine-makers, and microbreweries in Michigan to have permits for on-premise and off-premise tasting rooms.

The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Kim LaSata, amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code to allow a person to hold both licenses.

Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 49, which will enable small distillers, winemakers, and microbreweries to have an on-premise and off-premise tasting room permit, helping our small businesses grow and supporting the economy.

“Michigan is renowned for its craft beverage industry, contributing billions to our state’s economy and employing tens of thousands of hardworking men and women, including many in our state’s great southwest region,” LaSata said in a release. “At this critical time when our state is getting back to work and with tourism on the rebound, ensuring our craft beverage producers have the ability to both sample and sell all of their creations in the same place is a simple, yet incredibly important fix to state law. I appreciate the strong bipartisan support this bill received to help this growing industry.”

"Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country, and this bill makes it easier for these businesses to create and operate tasting rooms," Whitmer added. "I’m proud that this bipartisan bill will make it more convenient for Michiganders to sample fine spirits and delicious micro-brews, while also creating jobs and helping grow our small businesses and economy faster."

It will now allow those small distilleries and microbreweries to expand their services to more people.