Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months

Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:28:32-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.

Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection. Seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. Ex-Detroit chief James Craig is expected to soon enter the race.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers