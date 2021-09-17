Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state on Saturday to honor the lives of firefighters who have died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021.

That includes those firefighters who have died of COVID-19, according to a news release Friday.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

The flag honors will coincide with the Bureau of Fire Services Statewide Memorial on Saturday.

“Michigan’s firefighters courageously put their life on the line each and every day to serve our communities,” Whitmer said. “The selflessness and dedication of these heroes do not go unnoticed, especially as they worked to protect our state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As we remember these fallen heroes, my thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should remain lowered on Sunday to recognize former Staff Sgt. Natalie Barajas.

They should be returned to full-staff on Monday.