Whitmer declares State of Emergency for White Lake, Armada Townships, and the Village of Armada

WSYM — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for White Lake, Armada Townships and the Village of Armada due to damage caused by thunderstorms and tornadoes that moved through the area on July 24 and 25.

“These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible,” Whitmer said in a press release. “A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild.”

On July 24, a tornado touched down in Armada Township, just outside of Armada Village. The storm moved through the village, and significantly impacted properties both in the village and the township.

On July 25, in White Lake Township, a severe thunderstorm and a tornado caused widespread or severe damage, or loss of life or property.

In response, on July 25, 2021, the townships of White Lake and Armada and the Village of Armada each declared local states of emergency, and local disaster response and recovery operations were activated. Armada Township and the Village of Armada formally requested a governor’s declaration on July 30. White Lake Township formally requested a governor’s declaration on July 29. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the cities have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation.