Whitmer attends grand opening of new XL Fleet facility in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a group of business, state and local officials Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening on XL Fleet’s new Fleet Electrification Technology Center in Wixom.

She thanked the commercial vehicle technology company for investing in Michigan and helping to fuel the state’s leadership in mobility and electrification solutions.

“This investment by XL Fleet will create nearly 50 good-paying, high-skill jobs and help us continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work,” Whitmer said. “The new facility reinforces our reputation as the place that put the world on wheels, and a leader in the future of mobility and electrification. We’re excited to welcome XL Fleet to Michigan and look forward to the pathbreaking innovations that will be created right here in our state.”

Whitmer spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility in Wixom.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

The project has been awarded a $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategi Fund.

XL Fleet focuses on developing and producing technology that converts vehicles into hybrids.

The company plans to establish an R&D and prototyping tech center in Wixom, a project that is expected to generate a total private investment of $1.2 million and create up to 49 jobs.

Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Boston.

The City of Wixom has offered to support the project with job fairs, job postings and marketing and promotion.

Individuals interested in careers with XL Fleet can visit their website here.