Whitmer activates Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding

DETROIT, Mich. — In a tweet, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she has activated the state’s operations center in hopes of helping communities get resources following the rain storms in Southeast Michigan.

I’ve activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding across the state.



As communities continue to experience extraordinary rainfall, this will help us better direct resources to meet local needs. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 26, 2021

