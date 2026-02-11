When to expect the road funding from the 24% Marijuana tax

Funding and fixing the roads has been an issue the state of Michigan has been tackling for a while now. In the most recent state budget, lawmakers approved a new 24% wholesale tax on marijuana to generate revenue for road repairs.

Reporter Alonna Johnson outlines the timeline from local officials and shares tips for neighbors to cope with potholes in the meantime.

The tax, which took effect January 1, directs revenue to local road improvements. On Tuesday, FOX47 covered the impacts it has on businesses and what legal challenges it faces. If the law continues to stand, when could neighbors see that funding come to their neighborhoods? Your state capitol reporter Alonna Johnson finds the timeline from local officials plus some tips for neighbors to utilize in the meantime to avoid those nasty potholes from ruining your car.

