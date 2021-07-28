Watch
WATCH: Whitmer visits Kalamazoo to promote affordable housing investment

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 28, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon to promote her proposal to invest in affordable housing throughout the state.

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer announces plans for historic affordable housing investment

Watch the governor's visit here:

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

