WATCH - Whitmer announces public safety plans to keep Michigan families safe

Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:54:39-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference in Detroit to announce a proposal to strengthen public safety using resources from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Her proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and holistically expand opportunity in Michigan communities by investing in education, job creation, and our justice system.

WATCH LIVE

Elle Meyers

