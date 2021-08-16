WATCH - Whitmer announces public safety plans to keep Michigan families safe

DETROIT, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference in Detroit to announce a proposal to strengthen public safety using resources from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Her proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and holistically expand opportunity in Michigan communities by investing in education, job creation, and our justice system.

