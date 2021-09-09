WATCH: Michigan House panel criticizes state unemployment agency

LANSING, Mich. — Liza Estlund Olson, director of the Michigan Unemployment Agency, testified Thursday morning in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Committee members heard about issues related to the state's unemployment system over the past 18 months, including long wait times for receiving benefits, reports of poor customer service, almost 700,000 PUA claimants not receiving timely notice about a federal compliance issue and more.

Republicans on the committee have long been critical of the agency's procedures and speed of issuing benefits over the pandemic.

Reps took the opportunity to get acting director Liza Estlund Olson to address how nearly 700,000 residents were notified that they'd have to reapply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and worried they would have to repay all of their assistance.