WATCH: House Oversight Committee hearing on nursing home deaths

Matt Dunham/AP
Care home resident Joan Potts, aged 102, is seen through a viewing screen installed for residents to safely receive visits from family members, as she speaks to Dr. Jane Allen after receiving her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, run by Barchester, in south west London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:06:13-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Oversight Committee held a hearing Thursday morning on nursing home deaths in the state during the pandemic.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, testified.

The committee examined how the state may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The panel will also heard testimony on legislation prohibiting disciplinary action against a state employee for communicating with a member of the Legislature.

