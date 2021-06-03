WATCH: House Oversight Committee hearing on nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Oversight Committee held a hearing Thursday morning on nursing home deaths in the state during the pandemic.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, testified.

The committee examined how the state may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The panel will also heard testimony on legislation prohibiting disciplinary action against a state employee for communicating with a member of the Legislature.

Watch it here: