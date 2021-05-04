Watch
WATCH: House committee discusses distracted driving bills

File
States take action to stop distracted driving
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:56:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Judiciary Committee will discuss on Tuesday morning bills related to distracted driving in the state.

RELATED: Proposed bills aim to modernize texting while driving laws in Michigan

Watch it here:

