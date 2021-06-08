Watch
WATCH: Benson outlines service advances at SOS branches

WXYZ
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 08, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson outlined services advances for branch operations during a news conference Tuesday morning.

It comes amid concerns after Benson previously said the current appointment-only structure at branches was here to stay.

Some have said it takes far too long to get an appointment.

Watch the press conference here:

READ MORE: Benson: Secretary of State offices moving to 'new era' of appointments, kiosks, pop-ups

READ MORE: Wait times at the Secretary of State: a problem or a political proxy war?

WATCH: Legislation would increase capacity at Secretary of State branches

