WATCH: AG Nessel testifies on domestic terrorism

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified Wednesday morning in front of a Homeland Security subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism.

The meeting focused on state and local responses to domestic terrorism.

In Michigan, anti-government milita extremism has been around for decades, including last year's alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a civil war.

Watch the testimony: