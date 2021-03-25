Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

WATCH: AG Nessel testifies on domestic terrorism

items.[0].videoTitle
Nessel's testimony arrives during the investigation into the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
Dana Nessel 2020 picture Michigan AG
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 08:12:05-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified Wednesday morning in front of a Homeland Security subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism.

The meeting focused on state and local responses to domestic terrorism.

In Michigan, anti-government milita extremism has been around for decades, including last year's alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a civil war.

RELATED: What you need to know about the Wolverine Watchmen militia

RELATED: 'Are you willing to be considered a domestic terrorist?' suspects in kidnapping plot asked each other

Watch the testimony:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy