Washington Park renamed after U.S Senator Debbie Stabenow

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor renamed Washington Park after United States Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Stabenow, retiring after this term, is Michigan's first female U.S Senator and her Farm Bill has helped our neighbors in the agriculture field.

The park is in the middle of what Schor says is the new corridor of care with a youth shelter nearby and the city's upcoming police, fire and justice complex.

"It's about caring about your neighbors, it's about caring about the person you don't know but want to make sure they receive what they need as well," Stabenow said.

The park dedication included the introduction of the Michigan Women Walls of Fame which includes the Senator and other historical figures.

