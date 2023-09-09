"Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes" - Mental health rally at the Capitol

Hosted by the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan

Citizens from across the state will gather on the Capitol lawn Wednesday, Sep. 13

Their goal is to inform lawmakers and community members of the importance of access to mental health services

Attendees will gather Wednesday to push for increased mental health funding and include behavioral health in policy discussion.

Going 18 years strong, organizers hope to raise awareness of the importance of public access to mental health services and erase the stigma surrounding developmental disabilities.

The event will feature a walk around the Capitol and personal stories from citizens who had difficulty accessing mental health services, and from those who've benefited from individualized mental health care.

Check in begins at 12:30 p.m. and the rally will end around 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan website at www.cmham.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook