WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES: Another step to a healthier community

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared September Suicide Prevention Month and Substance Abuse Recovery Month.

On Tuesday, supporters from all over our neighborhoods walked around the capitol to push for mental health support resources and community support for those who need it.

Hear from a neighbor who has used help that's available to pick himself up and how he gives back to those in need.

A walk around the capitol may seems like a small feat but for these advocates it's about sharing a big message

"There is just a desperate need for more help in the mental health community."

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered at the Capitol to push for more awareness and support for those in need of mental health and behavioral resources.

Something that Daniel Arnold knows the importance of first-hand.

"I have a lot of favor in my life and medicine saved my life," Arnold said.

Living with schizoaffective disorder, Arnold avoided medication for years until he received support from his community.

"I want no one to be stigmatized for medication they need," Arnold said.

He and other advocates believe barriers like stigma stop many people from getting the services they need.

"From transportation, mental barriers not wanting to take that step to ask for help, it can be financial barriers," Oliver said.

Chelsea Oliver with LifeWays provides low-cost, accessible mental health resources to our neighbors in Jackson and Hillsdale counties because she know it can help people who may need it most.

"And allow people to get the care that they need," Oliver said.

Because Arnold fought the stigma, he now works alongside law enforcement with the Critical Intervention Unit to provide them with the knowledge when answering a mental distress call.

Helping his community.

"So everyone can collaborate together, people with our police, mental health workers and lived experience," Arnold said.

All of them together...one step at a time.

