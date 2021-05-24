Video Retrospective Highlights the Evolution of Michigan’s Governor’s Fitness Awards

LANSING, Mich. — Since 2007, Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports (Council) have held the Governor’s Fitness Awards (GFA) to recognize Michigan communities, organizations, and individuals who inspire healthy choices. Held each spring with a legislative and gala event, hundreds gather to celebrate those who have given their all to be healthy, while giving back to their communities.

“Like many other events, the pandemic has caused an interruption around the ability for people to gather for large celebrations,” shared Peaches McCahill, Chair of the MFF Board of Directors.

“Because we had the majority of our filming done prior to the start of the pandemic last year, we were able to shift and deliver the 2020 awards virtually. This year with the pandemic ongoing, the Foundation chose to reflect on past awards.”

“As our team combed through the GFA archives filled with the incredible achievements of our past nominees and award recipients, the story of the awards themselves and their evolution over the years began to emerge,” said Amy Ghannam, President and CEO of Michigan Fitness Foundation. “As we began to storyboard and script the video, we felt inspired to share that story.”

Using archival footage, images, programs, and scripts from past awards shows, and with generous support from Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan, the GFA Retrospective was born.

Watch the GFA Retrospective below

