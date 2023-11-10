Veterans Day Recognition Event held at the Capitol

Transcript from segment:

Thursday at the Capitol, people gathered to celebrate veterans and their service.

The Annual Veterans Day Recognition Event brought people together to honor all veterans from every branch across the state.

Speakers talked about what it means to be a veteran, encouraged resources for those in need, and gave support to those currently fighting over seas.

Outside of service, they celebrated the contribution and achievements of veterans once they hang up their uniforms.

I spoke with Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director Brian L. Love, who told me that the MVAA was working directly with legislators to support veterans through law, including the recently signed into law disabled veterans bill, which allows veterans with disabilities and their spouse to file for property tax exempt status once, instead of needing to file every year.

