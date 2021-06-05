UIA launches certification schedule for reporting work search activities by phone

LANSING, Mich. — The Unemployment Insurance Agency has reintroduced a call-in schedule to help claimants who certify their eligibility for benefits by phone.

The call-in schedule – based on the last two digits of an individual’s Social Security Number – will help ease incoming call flow and prevent long wait times, according to a news release Friday.

“Although certifying and reporting your work search activity online is quicker and more efficient, this call-in schedule will make it easier for those who may not have online access,” UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson said.

Claimants who receive unemployment benefits are required to search for work and report at least one work search activity per week when they certify for benefits, or they lose benefits for that week.

All claimants who certify by phone will need to call according to the schedule below beginning Monday, June 7:

Claimants who need to report their work search activity must complete the automated certification questions and stay on the line to speak with an agent to report their work search activity for each week.

If someone can’t certify on their scheduled day and time, all claimants may certify on Thursday or Friday of their certification week, regardless of their Social Security Number.

The UIA recommends certifying and reporting work searches online using the Michigan Web Account Manager, which is available 24/7.

Waivers for the work search requirement may be granted for certain COVID-19-related reasons.

