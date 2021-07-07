Watch
U.S. Rep. from MI pushes Biden to lift travel restriction ban between the U.S. and Canadian border

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 07, 2021
MICHIGAN — U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Brian Higgins (D-NY), and Kathy Castor (D-FL) are leading a bipartisan push encouraging the Biden Administration to take steps to safely reopen international travel to the United States.

“Both governments should follow the science and drop all travel restrictions for travelers between the United States and Canada who are fully vaccinated travelers or provide proof of a negative PCR test,” the Members wrote in a letter to President Biden.

The letter also asks to reestablish travel between the U.S. and the United Kingdom pointing to the significant progress made by both countries in vaccinating citizens.

