U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announces proposed projects in mid-Michigan for federal funding

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced 15 different projects across her district that she would like to secure funding for through Congress' annual spending bill. Of the 15 projects, seven are located in Ingham County, two are in Eaton County and one is in Clinton County.

In a press statement, Rep. Slotkin said that she was looking to fund projects that would provide solutions to major issues that each county is currently facing.

My top priority in selecting these 15 projects was to look for real solutions to the issues facing the communities across Michigan’s 7th District. That includes building new affordable and mixed-use housing in Ingham County; upgrading water infrastructure in places like South Lyon and Grand Ledge; and – in response to the shooting at MSU and threats of gun violence throughout mid-Michigan – providing life-saving trauma-care kits to all K-12 classrooms in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties, and upgrading the MSU Emergency Operations Center, the center of the law enforcement response to the shooting on campus. After a rigorous review process that incorporated historical and census data, my team and I have chosen a slate of projects that have all been thoroughly vetted and have widespread local support. Now, these requests will be provided to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration in the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2024. This is the first step of a long process, and there are no guarantees, but I know the impact this funding would have for mid-Michigan, and my staff and I will be fighting for these projects at every step of the legislative process.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07)

The following is a list of all projects Slotkin has chosen to submit for consideration, the estimated cost of the projects and the justifications for the project from the community, according to the press release.

Ingham County

Ingham County storm water infrastructure improvements: $1,760,000

"Ingham County is seeking funding to complete storm water infrastructure improvements to minimize pollutants entering the Grand River Watershed through storm water from an illicit connection point source adjacent to the Red Cedar River. To assess possible solutions to the storm water runoff issues, the City of Lansing secured completion of a study that included recommendations to mitigate pollution from the storm water runoff. These recommendations appear to be promising solutions to mitigating pollutants in storm water runoff from entering the Red Cedar River. This project will improve the water quality of the Red Cedar River, a major tributary of the Grand River, which has a drainage basin of around 460 square miles, and encompasses portions of the Lansing and East Lansing metropolitan areas."

Lansing accessible park construction: $800,000

"The City of Lansing has submitted a proposal to build a universally accessible playground, designed to promote inclusivity and the health and well-being of all children, including children with physical and developmental challenges. The project will create a completely barrier-free environment where all children, regardless of ability, can play side-by-side throughout the entire park. The playground-park will maximize inclusivity while promoting the healthy development of all children for generations to come."

Lansing Michigan Avenue Corridor Revitalization: $5,000,000

"The City of Lansing has submitted a proposal to reverse decades of underdevelopment along Michigan Avenue, an iconic Lansing corridor. The project will fund infrastructure investments to reconfigure a roadway for public transportation, buffered bike lanes to enhance safety, and bus shelters. This additional investment would make traveling along the entire corridor by any means – car, public transit, biking, or foot – more efficient."

Leslie truckline sewer rehabilitation: $4,000,000

"The project consists of rehabilitating a major truckline sewer feeding the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to drastically reduce the amount of surface/groundwater being unnecessarily treated at the WWTP during wet weather periods. The impact of this project, by sustaining a vital and critical public infrastructure/resource, will touch the life of every person who enters within or around the City of Leslie. Local businesses, visitors, and residents alike will have reliable and continued service.

Meridian Township affordable housing and mixed-use development: $7,500,000

"Meridian Charter Township has submitted a proposal to construct an affordable housing and mixed-use development project. The approved development will create 26,399 square feet of commercial space and hundreds of new residential housing units, many of which will be formally designated for affordable use for at least 5-10 years. The project will increase the tax base and provide highly needed affordable housing for the community. The township has committed to benchmarks related to the number and duration of affordable units, which have been formally approved in a public township resolution."

Michigan State University cyber training for law enforcement: $1,000,000

"Michigan State University has submitted a proposal to support cybercrime prevention and response across the state through its Cybercrimes Investigations and Training Center. This funding will allow the center to conduct trainings for local law enforcement agencies on contemporary cybercrime problems, offender and victim characteristics, investigative methods, and resources for victims. Michigan law enforcement entities will benefit from a more comprehensive understanding of the skills, resources, and tools necessary to respond to cybercrime effectively. Michigan businesses, individuals, and state and local governments will benefit from more effective investigations of cybercrimes and cyber-threats across the state."

Michigan State University emergency facilities renovation: $750,000

"Michigan State University has submitted a proposal to improve its Emergency Operations Center (MSU-EOC), which conducts emergency management and preparedness activities for the East Lansing campus and its surrounding multi-jurisdictional areas. The February 13, 2023, active violence incident (AVI), which claimed the lives of three MSU students, reaffirmed multiple areas of improvement with the end-of-life equipment within the MSU-EOC. As an active participant and collaborative partner, the MSU-EOC requires renovations to continue leading or augmenting emergency management capabilities with East Lansing Police Department, East Lansing Fire Department, Lansing Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff, and Michigan State Police. Renovating the MSU-EOC will help to ensure emergency management efforts are effectively supported during emergencies, disasters, and special events directly impacting Michigan State University or its surrounding areas."

Eaton County

Charlotte Police Department training and equipment: $720,000

"The Charlotte Police Department has submitted a proposal to provide life-saving trauma care kits to all K-12 classrooms within Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties that do not currently have them. These kits will include shears, tourniquets, bandages, and other medical supplies that are critical in responding to active violence incidents. Teachers and students would be trained in the use of these kits to ensure care is provided immediately, in advance of first responders arriving on-scene. The proposal will also provide trauma care (MCI) bags & entry equipment (breaching kits) to all local law enforcement patrol vehicles to use during active violence incidents. The acts of violence at Michigan State University, Oxford High School, and schools across the country highlight the need for increased community preparedness and resources for first responders. This project is a good use of tax pay dollars as it will provide our schools and law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to effectively respond to trauma or crisis inside classrooms."

Grand Ledge wastewater and sewage construction: $17,275,000

"Over 10,000 residents and businesses within [Grand Ledge] and portions of Eagle Township, Clinton County and Oneida Charter Township depend on the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Sanitary Sewer (SS) system to function well and not negatively impact environmental health and safety. Taxpayers have realistic expectations that their WWTP and SS systems will support their homes or businesses without a detrimental impact on the environment. The city must ensure taxpayers receive the same or better level of municipal critical infrastructure services and provide ample opportunity to grow the tax base with new residents and businesses while supporting a healthy community and environment."

Clinton County

Capital Region Airport terminal: $8,100,000

"The Capital Region Airport Authority has submitted a proposal to support the architectural and engineering (design) services for a terminal building project at the Capital Region International Airport (LAN). As an important economic engine for the Lansing region and the state of Michigan as a whole, a significant investment at LAN will benefit the community in numerous ways. The airport supports a wide range of industries, including tourism, manufacturing, cargo, agriculture, and more. In addition, the airport provides access to air transportation for both business and leisure travelers, which is essential for the continued growth and development of the region."

