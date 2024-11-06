Tom Barrett projected to win Michigan's 7th Congressional Seat

Republican Tom Barrett is the projected winner in Michigan's 7th Congressional district race against Democrat Curtis Hertel.

Barrett attributes his victory to the support from the community and his campaign team.

Curtis Hertel thanks his supporters and expresses pride in his campaign efforts.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Early Wednesday morning, the race for the 7th Congressional district in Michigan was projected to go in favor of Republican Tom Barrett, who ran against Democrat Curtis Hertel.

"I'm so thankful for the people in this district that has given me this," Barrett said.

Barrett, who ran for the same seat back in 2022, says the supporters with him at the American Legion in Howell helped carry the vote.

"A humbling honor to go represent a community that I live in with my family. To go to Washington. And represent our values. I can't forget that and I won't forget that," Barrett said.

Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos attended Democrat Curtis Hertel's watch party in East Lansing and spoke to neighbors there.

"It's nice to know they did everything they could. The campaign is doing everything they can and we have to live with that," a Hertel campaign supporter said.

In response to the race, Hertel said he thanked Barrett and wished him well and said quote:



"Spending the past year and a half on the campaign trail meeting the good people of this district has been one of the great honors of my life. To everyone who shared our vision and supported this campaign, I thank you deeply for your support."

