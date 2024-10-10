TO HONOR AND REMEMBER: Candlelight vigil for domestic violence surivivors

Law enforcement, advocates and survivors stood together in solidarity, sending a powerful message in the hopes of ending domestic violence in our neighborhoods.

According to Michigan State Police, there were over 2500 domestic violence victims in Ingham county in 2021.

Video shows the vigil where survivors tell their stories and share advocacy in hopes of ending domestic violence in our communities and spread awareness to neighbors.

A community candlelight vigil held at Lansing City Hall Wednesday honored victims and survivors of domestic violence in our neighborhoods.

Survivors, supported by law enforcement and advocates, told their stories, speaking out against domestic violence.

Event holders say the vigil is to bring attention to the issue in our community.

"By coming together we shine light on the epidemic of domestic violence. Hoping to break the silence and stigma surrounding the issue."

If you are in crisis call 517-372-5572 for immediate support.

