Tips to manage election season stress from mental health experts

Election season can cause significant stress and anxiety for many people.

Mental health experts offer tips to help de-stress, including living in the moment and maintaining routines.

Healthy habits like eating well, limiting caffeine, and spending time with loved ones can reduce stress.

Focusing on what you can control and practicing mindfulness are key strategies.

Katie Anderson works with people looking to tackle stress in their neighborhoods.

"It's shining light on mental health on a whole different level."

Anderson works with people all over who have anxiety in their daily lives.

"When we have the anxiety of balancing work, life, kids, spouses, families, friends, there is some much that plays into that."

And then, add in election season.

"Any time there is a big change in anyone's life that is stress."

Jody Nelson works in community mental health for Clinton, ingham and eaton counties and says during the presidential election season, more and more of our neighbors are feeling stressed.

"Stress affects us physically, it affects our thinking, what we think about, how often we think about it, and how we think about it. It affects our emotional states. It affects our behaviors."

"Putting one foot in front of the other and focusing on how we are breathing and how we are reacting. That is one thing we have in our control."

