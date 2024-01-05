Thousands of dollars awarded for disadvantaged students in Michigan

The King-Chávez-Parks Initiative Competitive Grant awarded $2.6 million to 19 colleges across Michigan

The goal of the funding is to improve student graduation rates, and to create career opportunities for future teachers

The grant focuses on supporting academically or economically disadvantaged students

Colleges across the state are receiving thousands of dollars in funding to support students.

$2.6 million in competitive grants have been given to 19 Michigan colleges and universities to support academically or economically disadvantaged students in the state.

Here in our neighborhoods, Michigan State University received over 98,000 dollars in funding.

The goal of the grants is to improve graduation and student retention rates, and to create career paths for future teachers in Michigan's K-12 classrooms.

