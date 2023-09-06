"The Rent is Too Damn High" - Protesters Rally at the State Capitol

Protesters gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday to address increasing costs of housing in Michigan

The protest was hosted by The Rent is Too Damn High coalition

They pressed legislators to create policy to protect renters

On a hot Tuesday afternoon - people from all across Michigan gathered at the Capitol steps to protest increasing costs of housing.

They pressed legislators to create policy to protect renters, who they say have been discriminated against and emphasized that housing is an essential human right.

Speakers from multiple organizations across the state joined on the steps to show their support to the cause, and then took their message into the Capitol.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook