LANSING, Mich. — The Christmas tree at the state capitol has been a staple in Lansing since 1987. From Onaway to the steps of the state capitol. This 60 foot spruce tree has arrived in Lansing for the holiday season.

"It's a huge honor for families to donate the state Christmas tree, it's just an awesome thing to be apart of,"

This tree was donated by onaway resident Vic Ruppert. In honor of his late wife Shirley. It's a special search that happens well before the weather turns cold.

"At DTMB we actually kick off the search for the state Christmas tree in may,"

Director of communications of technology management and budget Laura Wotruba is proud of the work. And Saturday they got a little help, when kids cut the branches.

"This something we are proud to take part of, every year, and kinda kicks off the holiday season, it's a big deal for Lansing and the greater Lansing community,"

