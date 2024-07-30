Talking to Julie DeRose: Republican candidate for Michigan State Representative

Julie DeRose is one of the two Republican candidates for the 77th state district race.

Born and raised in the state of Michigan, DeRose has worked in insurance and education, serving the people of Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties.

The August 6th primary is right around the corner and some Mid-Michigan residents have a decision to make. Veying for Emily Dievendorf's seat are two Republicans and another Democrat and while Dievendorf is looking to keep her seat, residents of Eaton, Ingham and Clinton Counties are set with contest primary.

On Monday, we will cover the contested Republican race for the primary and on Tuesday, we will cover the contested democratic slate.

Introducing Julie DeRose, a Republican candidate from DeWitt.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH JULIE DEROSE

Interview with Julie DeRose

Julie DeRose has lived in the Mid-Michigan for the majority of her life, with her family.

"I'm familiar with every part of this district. It is very diverse. Farming, small businesses, suburbs, everything in between," DeRose said.

Her degrees in Public Administration and Education have led her to work in prisons on adult education and helping people find their best selves.

"Taking people that might feel like they don't have any common interests and figuring out we all have things that matters to us and figuring out what those are," DeRose says.

DeRose says that some issues that people in her neighborhood needs to take a look at are state spending, protecting the farm lands and community safety.

"Making communities ties, keeping them safe and honoring the people who helped improve safety and serve us everyday," DeRose said.

Her message to the people of Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties:

"I am here to represent the district of 77. It is not my personal likes or dislikes or my personal mission or passion. It is what the people of 77 want, what do they need to make a communities better and stronger," DeRose said.

