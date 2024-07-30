Talking to Cady Ness-Smith: Republican Candidate for the 77th state district

Cady Ness-Smith is one of the Republican candidates for the 77th state district race.

Ness-Smith is a farmer and registered nurse who know learns about the issues affecting the 77th district.

The August 6th primary is right around the corner and some Mid-Michigan residents have a decision to make. Veying for Emily Dievendorf's seat are two Republicans and another Democrat and while Dievendorf is looking to keep her seat, residents of Eaton, Ingham and Clinton Counties are set with contest primary.

On Monday, we will cover the contested Republican race for the primary and on Tuesday, we will cover the contested democratic slate.

Introducing Cady Ness-Smith, a Republican candidate from Eagle Township.

Interview with Cady Ness-Smith

As a registered nurse and farmer, Cady Ness-Smith has lived proudly in Eagle Township with family.

"But i do a lot of other things too. I spend a lot of time volunteering. I have volunteered doing everything from horse rescue, equine rescue horse and donkey rescue, to therapy dogs," Ness-Smith said.

Her work as a critical care and trauma nurse has given her compassion to see everyone's situations.

"Understanding that one person can appear one way in a setting but realize they are quite different," Ness-Smith said.

She says that some issues her neighborhood needs to take look at are schools, crime and putting solar panels in combined use settings.

"If you go to Michigan State, they have solars over parking lots that's a pretty good use for solar instead of taking up valuable farm land," Ness-Smith said.

Her message to the people of the Eaton, Ingham and Clinton Counties:

"I've spoken up about bad bills. I've gone down and testified. I'm that person that writes the letters and make the calls and talks to legislators and let them know the issues i have with a bill when it's not as inclusive as it could be or too restrictive."

