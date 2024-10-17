SWEETENING THE DEAL: Small business honey and maple Syrup producers could see more profit in the future

A state bill proposes increasing the profit cap for small honey and maple syrup farmers from $15,000 to $25,000.

Experts say increasing the profit cap will remove the barriers for neighbors interested in getting involved honey and maple syrup production.

Video shows a beekeeper describing the process of honey production for his friends and family and how an expert believe increase the cap will help neighbors out.



In retirement, some choose to travel, or take up a new job for Mike Saterelli, it's beekeeping.

"This is my seventh year going into to my eighth year," Saterelli said.

A friend in his neighborhood of Mason sold him a hive, and he never turned back.

"I went from one hive that year to two, two to 14 the next year, 14 to 20-something the following year and now I'm up to 55," Saterelli said.

Mike has what's called a cottage food business.

He prepares it in his home, instead of a commercial kitchen.

and because of that, there's a state cap on how much profit neighbors can make.

It's 15 thousand dollars.

But the senate passed a bill that sweetens the deal, increasing the cap to 25,000 dollars a year.

"It opens up the door for people to get into beekeeping and maple syrup productions and have an outlet for their products in a low barrier space."

Amanda Shreve of Michigan Farmers Market Association says the bill will give our neighbors looking for local products more chances to find them.

"They are looking for the wide variety of the things we produce here in Michigan and honey and maple syrup are fantastic local agricultural products we can make here in Michigan."

The bill still needs to go through the house before the governor could sign it into law.

