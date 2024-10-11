Supplemental Budget signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills on Thursday to support students and school administrators in our neighborhoods.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills on Thursday to support students and school administrators in our neighborhoods.

The three bills will require teaching phonetics, or sounds of words for all grade levels, testing for dyslexia in grades K-3, and increasing mental health and school safety grants for districts.

The bipartisan supplemental budget comes after leaders in our neighborhoods raised concerns about the reduction of per-pupil spending in the first education budget signed in June.

"Let's keep working together to make sure Michigan students thrive, that Michigan educators have the support they need and that families can get ahead," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

The bills won't go into affect until 91 days after the legislative session.

