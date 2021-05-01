Watch
State warns of GEICO data breach, potential unemployment fraud claims

Posted at 9:01 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 09:01:44-04

LANSING, Mich. — State Attorney General Dana Nessel, joined by Director Anita Fox with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, is issuing a warning to residents of a GEICO data breach.

GEICO released this notice to affected customers earlier this month saying the breach occurred between Jan. 21 and March 1, according to the attorney general’s office.

The breach could potentially lead to fraudulent unemployment claims, state officials warn.

We’re told GEICO reports that it has secured the website affected by the breach and is offering subscriptions to IdentityForce for the span of a year.

“Unfortunately, bad actors will go to great lengths to steal personal information, and the GEICO breach is another example of that,” says Nessel. “I encourage GEICO customers to check for correspondence from the company. This also serves as a reminder that all of us should be checking account statements and credit reports for unauthorized activity.”

Click here to learn more about identity theft and prevention measures.

