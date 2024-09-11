State senators boosting support for families of fallen first responders

State senators are increasing the survivor benefits for fallen first responders to bolster support on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attack.

Senate Bill 834 would double survivor benefits from $25,000 to $50,000 for public safety officers who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.



"Deputy Butler, Deputy Reckling, Officer Sidid, and Tropper Popp."

Police officers who have given their lives serving people in our neighborhoods in 2024.

"Those families would never be the same," Wrigglesworth said.

In addition to serving our neighbors as Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wrigglesworth stands by the families of fallen first responders, supporting them through tragedy as President of the 100 Club of Greater Lansing.

"Within 48 hours of a line of duty death, police, fire or EMS, we deliver a check for the surviving families for $10,000," Wrigglesworth said.

The 100 Club, along with members in the community, provides economic and emotional support to the loved ones left behind.

Because he says no family should worry about rent, bills, or funeral costs in a time of grief.

"And not worry about the financial implications which we know are huge in this but at least for that first week or two we try to give them that pause," Wrigglesworth said.

Now, state senators are pushing for even more.

The Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Services recommended support to increase the Public Safety Officers Benefit Act fund from 25,000 to 50,000 dollars per family on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, when tragedy strikes these families of these first responders are the people that need to pick up the pieces and left with that permanent hole in their family structure," State Senator Kevin Hertel said.

The increase would not have negative financial impacts as the state has the money available to do so.

Wigglesworth agrees. No amount of money will fill the void of a missing loved one.

"Starting to put the emotional and financial pieces back together, the better off we all are but understanding those lives will never be the same," Wrigglesworth said.

