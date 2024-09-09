State republicans introduce plan for Michigan's education system

On Monday, Michigan representatives announce plan to reform Michigan's education system, including a supplemental budget for school safety and mental health.

The plan includes adding dual enrollment to include trades, giving alternatives to the M-STEP, and reviewing curriculum to better help students.

Video shows the plan's explanation and how state democrats are responding.

Schools in our neighborhoods could receive more money for safety and mental health, under a plan announced Monday by House Republicans.

Districts could decide how specifically to spend the money.

"This plan fully restores the school safety and mental health funding that was cut in this year's budget," State Representative Nancy DeBoer said.

Across the state and in our neighborhoods, districts saw hundreds of thousands of dollars less than what they planned to receive.

"That was a mistake," State Representative DeBoer said.

Republican state representatives say the plan focuses on supporting students to set them up for success.

"When they have purpose and passion, families thrive, businesses flourish and communities grow," State Representative DeBoer said.

The plan also includes adding dual enrollment to include trades, giving alternatives to state testing, and reviewing curriculum to better help students.

"Students need to have a customized education, they need a personalized curriculum, every kid is different so we need to have the options," State Representative Jaime Greene said.

The plan calls for additional spending of at least 300 million dollars.

Democratic Representatives say the proposal lacks a concrete plan to execute it.

"I see a lot of platitudes and no real plan or action," State Representative Emily Dievendorf says, "Anything that we put on the table will be workable."

Both parties agree that no matter the plan, it's about supporting Michigan students.

"We are here to fight for the average American," Dievendorf said.

"Michigan is worth it and each child is worth it," DeBoer said.

There is no timeline as to when this plan could be approved.

