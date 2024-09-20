State Republicans discuss the economy under Biden-Harris administration

The Presidential election is under 50 days away and the state republican party on Thursday talked about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration.

State Republican party chairman Pete Hoekstra, was joined by state lawmakers in talking about gas prices, mortgage rates, and the job market in Michigan.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters released a statement in response.

We're now under 50 days until the Presidential election and the State Republican party on Thursday talked about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration.

The car industry was a focal point for Hoekstra as he says the movement towards electric vehicles will hurt jobs in Michigan.

"A lot of UAW workers are going to lose their jobs because of the policies that Harris and Wallz and Biden have put in place," Hoekstra said.

On the other side, in a statement from Democratic Senator Gary Peters, he says that only Vice President Harris "has a plan to lower costs, bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back home, and ensure Michigan workers continue to lead the world in auto manufacturing."

Absentee voting in Michigan begins September 26.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook