State Representative Neil Friske arrested on three felony offenses

Michigan Representative Neil Friske, of Charlevoix, was arrested early Thursday morning for three felony offenses.

According to Lansing police, officers responded to Forest Avenue for reports of a male with a gun and possible shots fired.

During their investigation, officers learned of an alleged sexual assault of an adult female and they arrested the 62-year old lawmaker.

In records obtained from Michigan State Police's criminal background service, Rep. Friske was arrested on one count of felony sexual assault, one count of felony assault, and one count of felony weapons offense.

Ingham County prosecuting attorney John Dewane says that he has asked the Lansing Police Department to continue their investigation and will work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter.

Friske's campaign team posted a statement on their Facebook page saying the representative "is always exercising his 2nd amendment right and thanks for unwavering support in this matter."

Friske is up for re-election.

