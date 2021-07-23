State Rep. Bryan Posthumus sentenced to 15 days in jail after admitting to drunk driving

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State Representative Bryan Posthumus will spend 15 days behind bars after admitting to driving drunk.

Posthumus was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail, 15 hours of community service and two years of probation for operating while intoxicated during a court hearing Friday morning. Posthumus pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Mugshot of State Rep. Bryan Posthumus.

On April 30, deputies say Posthumus was driving under the influence of alcohol when he went off the road at McCabe Avenue near 4-Mile Road in Ada Township, hit a mailbox, and rolled his vehicle several times and knocking over a mailbox.

RELATED: Dash camera footage shows lawmaker's drunk driving arrest

Deputies arrested Posthumus on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated. His blood-alcohol level was .13, which is above the state’s legal limit of .08.

The following day, Posthumus admitted to drunk driving in a press release sent to media outlets.

The lawmaker later told FOX 17 in an interview that he is aware that he has a problem with alcohol.

MORE: State representative acknowledges ‘drinking problem’ after OWI arrest

“I made a mistake. I messed up. I acknowledge that. I acknowledge I have a drinking problem. I accept full and complete responsibility for my actions,” Posthumus said during an interview on May 6. “I know that I not only let myself down, I let my family down. I let my friends down, and I let the people of Michigan down.”

According to his driving record obtained through the Secretary of State's Office, Posthumus has one previous OWI conviction from January 12, 2013. His license was suspended from April 26, 2013, to May 25, 2013, and then remained restricted until October 22, 2013.

Posthumus also has several minor speeding tickets from 2007 to 2009; a number of infractions for no proof of insurance and registration violations; and one other crash dated November 16, 2018, involving two other cars. No injuries were reported in that crash, though Posthumus admitted to not having proof of insurance at the time of that crash.

Posthumus has said he is seeking help for his drinking through Alcoholics Anonymous, and also said he had no plans to resign.

Rep. Posthumus issued a statement following his sentencing:

“Since my arrest for Operating While Intoxicated Friday, April 30th, not a day has gone by that I haven’t thanked God that no one was injured because of my mistake. That day was the wake-up call I needed to make serious changes in my life.



I vowed to do certain things immediately like attending alcoholics anonymous and making the program an important part of my life and am proud to say I am doing these things. Today, I am living a sober and healthy life. I continue to take full and complete responsibility for my actions, and humbly accept the court’s decision. As I move forward, I will continue to work to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, colleagues, and the people who put their faith in me to represent them. I never again want to embarrass myself or anyone else because of my actions.”

State Representative Bryan Posthumus

RELATED: State Rep. Posthumus says he won't resign following drunk driving crash

