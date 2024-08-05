State partners with Michigan State University to increase and retain social workers

The Title IV-E program trains and finances social workers to work and live in state to increase lowering social workers numbers.

According to the National Association of Social Workers, there is a shortage of over 10,000 social workers in the state of Michigan.

There could be more social workers coming to our neighborhoods thanks to state government partnership with Michigan State University.

"Social workers are present in every space and community."

In schools, in hospitals, in courtrooms...

"but there are definitely not enough of us and mental health providers to meet the needs that we specifically have seen increased in the last few years," Breijak said.

Duane Breijak, Executive Director of the National Association of Social Worker-Michigan chapter, says there are pressures in the social worker system that need to be addressed.

And that is why the state of Michigan is taking a more proactive approach by partnering with universities in our neighborhoods.

"Right now in Michigan, there are around 31,000 licensed social workers which is about doubled as many counselors and psychologists in the state of Michigan," Breijak said.

The Title IV-E Child Welfare Fellowship will supply child welfare certificate students with the coursework and stipend.

They will also get in-field training to support children in the court system as their advocates.

Afterwards, graduates will be required to work in child welfare agencies in the state of Michigan, helping with retention said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

"A program like this has the potential to attract highly motivated and capable students and ensure a workforce committed to protecting children and supporting families," Hertel said.

Breijak says that the increase of social workers in the programs on the state level will make sure everyone gets the support they need.

