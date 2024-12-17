State legislators looking to reset ahead of final week in session

The state Capitol is preparing for its final week of legislation as the 2024 session winds to a close.

The state House of Representatives facing their own issues, in and out of their party lines.

State representatives on both sides talk about what they hope for the last week in passing bills.

This week marks the final days to pass priority bills in the state legislature but passing bills with participation and support from all members of the state house looks to be an issue.first, some background.

On Friday, House Republicans left the house floor after the bills surrounding minimum wage for tipped workers and earned sick time weren't brought to the floor.

"I am very upset we as a legislature have not taken that on and I think that precipitated the house republicans in Lansing walking out session," State Representative Graham Filler said.

Republican State representative Graham Filler is the sponsor of the proposed changes to the minimum wage and he told me the communications about the bills ended up leading to the walk-out.

"We felt like well the democrat speaker is going to tell us that the issue is dead and that's the only issue we care about in lame duck. Then we'll see you in the new year," Filler said.

So democrats remained on the house floor.

Democrat state representative Emily Dievendorf's homeless bill of rights bill made it to the house floor but didn't make it to a vote. that was after members voted no and then left the session early, and the majority was lost.

"I see Wednesday as a huge opportunity for us to show that we continue to advocate for our community that we are using all of the energy we have in order to do that," State Representative Emily Dievendorf said.

Republicans will take control of the house in January.

In the time left before then, Dievendorf wants to see action.

"Coming up on the end of the legislative session, I am still feeling motivated and driven to accomplish as much as we can with the power we still have until we lose majority at the end of this session," Dievendorf said.

We will be keeping you up to date with the matters of the state legislature on air and online.

