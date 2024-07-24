State leaders discuss the economic impacts on Infrastructure and Job Creation in Roundtable

On Tuesday, state leaders met in Lansing to discuss the economic impacts infrastructure and job creation grants from the federal government has had on our neighborhoods.

The 1.2 trillion dollar projects has help fund roadways and jobs creations in the mid-michigan area.

State leaders in infrastructure and job creation came together to discuss the impacts that federal funding has had on our neighborhood projects.

"The funding one part of this. The execution is undoubtedly another."

We see it everywhere. New cones, new announcements, new goals.

Michigan's drive to improve our neighborhoods come from multiple grants ranging from a couple thousand to a couple million dollars

Stemming from the big 1.2 trillion-dollar Infrastructure and Jobs Act from the federal government.

"Having that predictable, sustainable funding source is vital to our planning process. Not only just for transportation but to expand broadband services and wastewater services and many other services across the state," Bradley Wieferich, the director of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Besides the projects, grant funding goes towards putting people to work and providing a livable wage.

"We know that with good paying jobs comes the need for proper training," Mike Aaron, the Business Manager of Michigan Laborers. "The law accounted for the need for training by creating training centers partnerships being labor unions and employers for energy efficiency building technologies."

Senator Gary Peters said Michigan is the blueprint for the rest of the country for Infrastructure and Investment.

"The fundamentals of infrastructures touch every aspect of Michigan so regardless of the state we live in things that are happening in Michigan can be lessons learned and what could be learned in your state," Peters said.

The Michigan Infrastructure Office Technical Assistant Center provides assistance, planning, and matching grants to local units of government, planning organizations, and federally recognized Tribal nations to help draw federal infrastructure money to Michigan’s communities. They are accepting TAC applications until July 25th.

