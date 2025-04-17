State lawmakers reintroduce a fund dedicated to public safety

A bipartisan bill package aims to fund law enforcement and community programs to combat neighborhood violence in Michigan.

The funding will support police staffing, jail programs to reduce recidivism, and community violence intervention efforts.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the money could fund 10 new officers and expand local peace initiatives.

Initial funding includes $2.7 million for Lansing, $609,000 for Jackson, and $159,000 for Delta Township—reduced by 5% if violent crime rates don’t drop.

The money comes from the Public Safety Trust Fund in the 2024 state budget, though legislation to release it was delayed.

A feeling spreading from the capitol.

"Michiganders should feel safe in their neighborhoods," Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat said.

Creating solutions heading our neighborhoods.

"These bills are about neighborhoods struggling with violence. They're about police departments that are struggling with thin numbers of staffing," Republican State Representative Mike Harris said.

A bipartisan bill package to provide additional resources in the fight against violence. Resources, law enforcement say, can bring down recidivism.

"Sheriffs can now use these dollars to fund jail programs that will help reduce recidivism and create fewer victims," Michigan Sheriffs Association CEO Matthew Saxton said.

Community advocates support community violence intervention.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tells me this could go to additional efforts in Lansing.

"For me, that probably means about 10 new police officers, new shifts, cops on the beat, putting money in our advance peace initiative," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

In the first year,



The City of Lansing is estimated to get 2.7 million dollars,

Jackson 609,000 dollars

and $159,000 coming to Delta Township.



If the violent crime rates don't go down, the money will go down by 5%.

But where is this money coming from?

"The money is sitting in a bank somewhere in Lansing. It's already here," Farhat said.

Money was set aside for the public safety trust fund in the 2024 state budget. The bills to move the money failed to move forward in lame duck.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hope to get this done sooner rather than later for our neighbors.

"They should feel safe walking outside their house. They should feel safe to let their kids play in their backyards. They should feel confident that the state government can do the things they want us to do," Farhat said.

OTHER ALLOCATIONS COMING TO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS INCLUDE:



Dewitt: $9,264.54

St. Johns: $24,523.78

Charlotte: $64,306.80

Eaton Rapids: $57,767.13

Grand Ledge: $11,989.40

Potterville: $10,354.48

Hillsdale: $43,597.83

Delhi Township: $161,311.97

East Lansing: $172,211.97

Leslie: $5,994.70

Mason: $50,682.48

Meridian Township: $131,883.44

Blackman Township: $163,491.86



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook