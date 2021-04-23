State lawmaker's bill would allow parents to claim unborn children as dependents

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker introduced legislation that would allow parents to claim unborn babies as dependents on their state income taxes.

Michigan Senator Tom Barrett introduced a bill aimed at changing the state’s definition of a dependent for state income tax purposes to include a fetus that has reached at least 12 weeks of gestation and has been under the care of a physician since that time.

The proposed bill would not apply to federal income taxes, only state.

Claiming dependents on your income tax gives you access to certain exemptions, which can reduce the amount of money you owe.

“This measure will provide tax relief to many overburdened families,” said Barrett, R-Charlotte. “It simply moves up the time at which parents can claim their children on their taxes.”

Senate Bill 366 was introduced in the state Senate last week and referred to the Senate Finance Committee.