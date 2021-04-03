State informs renters of CDC's eviction moratorium extension

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is notifying tenants that the Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium has been extended through June 30, according to the Michigan attorney general's office.

Qualified tenants are asked to fill out this declaration and hand it to their respective landlords.

The CDC says tenants cannot be evicted so long as the moratorium remains in effect, according to the state. Tenants are advised that back rent and/or possible late charges may be evaluated by landlords after the moratorium expires. Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

“These are extraordinary times, and as the nation works through how to help those in need, it is a relief to know that the CDC continues to recognize the need to provide tenants a way to temporarily avoid eviction,” says Nessel. “If tenants cannot pay rent and are forced to move, many would relocate to close quarters or shared housing, including living with family members. Doing so could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Those who fear possible eviction despite the moratorium may call Housing and Urban Development at 800-569-4287, visit the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance website, or seek other resources here.