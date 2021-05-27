Watch
State health officials: avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies this summer

State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Posted at 6:14 PM, May 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to avoid foam on lakes, streams and rivers ahead of the summer.

Foam on Michigan waterbodies may contain bacteria or chemicals such as PFAS, according to MDHHS.

“Although current science shows that the risk of PFAS getting into your system from contact with skin is low, you can minimize exposure to PFAS by rinsing or showering after you are done with your recreational activities,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “In general, washing hands and rinsing off after recreating will help to protect people from chemicals and bacteria that may be in waterbodies.”

We’re told the state is acting to identify all water sources that may have been contaminated with PFAS. Click here for more information.

