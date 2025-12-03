State grants help 121 districts support new teachers as retirements loom

Familiar teachers across Michigan school districts may soon be calling it quits, prompting education leaders to prepare for a wave of retirements and focus on supporting new educators.



"We're starting to see down the pipeline that we are going to have a larger amount of teachers retiring," said Michael Winkel, St. Johns Assistant Superintendent.

State funds mentor programs for new teachers

The St. Johns district is among many noticing this trend and thinking about what comes next, particularly how to support incoming teachers.

"And when we get new teachers, how can we support them," Winkel said.

The state is stepping in to help, providing 121 school districts including St. Johns with grants to provide mentors to new educators.

"Everybody has strengths, areas they can grow, having a dedicated mentor that is going to be checking in on you is really important," Winkel said.

This grant helps address what some call the teacher shortage. However, Thomas Morgan with the Michigan Education Association says keeping teachers long-term is actually the bigger challenge.

"We as a state in the past few years have made some progress when it comes to attracting new talent into the educator pipeline, but we also need make sure we're also holding onto that talent," Morgan said.

Morgan says while investments are helping, real progress will require more comprehensive changes.

"At the end of the day, what we need to do is make sure we are paying our educators a living wage, that we are listening to their voices," Morgan said.

Winkel says it's about looking ahead and doing what's best for the classroom.

"So when we do have new teachers, we're ready to hit the ground running and support them so they can be successful," Winkel said.

Other local schools that received the funding include DeWitt Public Schools, Lansing School District, Olivet Community Schools, and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.

