State Department holds community roundtable to increase young adult voter turnout

The Department of State held a youth voting roundtable at REO school in Lansing on Thursday.

Community leaders and post secondary educators came together with one goal: increasing election participation for our 18-29 age neighbors.

In a report released in June from the department, while over 1.4 million youth were registered to vote, just over 860,000 cast a ballot in 2020.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the roundtables are informative so they state can help our neighbors use their voice.

"It is really important to us meet people where they are and hear from young people directly so that no matter who they vote for they have all the tools they need to participate," Benson said.

In 2022, Michigan led the nation in voter turnout in young voters in the 18-29 age group with a turnout rate of 37.6%.

