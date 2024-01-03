State Capitol Evacuated After Email Bomb Threat

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police confirmed that the State Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning after an email was received about a bomb threat.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez with MSP said the threat does not appear to be credible, but they are investigating and K9s are going through the building.

The building was evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

Other capitol buildings throughout the country received similar threats on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for additional updates and information.

