Special election to fill seats in the Michigan House of Representatives

The Michigan House of Representatives has been deadlocked since November, and Tuesday's special election is the first step to breaking the split.

A special primary election is happening today in Michigan to fill two open seats in the House of Representatives.

Six candidates are running in each district, three Democrats and three Republicans in District 13, and five Democrats and one Republican in District 25. Both districts include areas on the southeast side of Michigan.

In November, two Democrats left office after being elected as mayor in their respective cities. This brought the Democrat majority 56-54 seats to a tied 54 Democrats, 54 Republicans.

This deadlocked house helped lead to the Democrat's decision to adjourn session in early November.

Today's election could affect our neighborhoods, as the makeup of the legislature determines which party will have control in the house and could impact which laws are passed in the upcoming session.

One Republican and one Democrat who win their primary elections will move on to special general elections on April 16. The seats will then be up for grabs again later this year when the entire house is up for re-election. The polls close at 8 p.m.

